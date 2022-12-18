2-way LMV traffic, 1-way HMV traffic from Sgr to Jmu today

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department Sunday issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance on Monday morning, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed to move towards Jammu.
Officials of the J&K Traffic Police Department said that the cut-off timing for the Kashmir-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani, Udhampur as 9 am to 12 pm.
They said that for the Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir, the cut-off timings have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am.
The officials said that no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut-off timings fixed by the Traffic Department.
On Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs for Kashmir.
The traffic officials said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of vehicles at a few places on the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and HMVs including load carriers crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations.