2-way LMV traffic, 1-way HMV traffic from Sgr to Jmu today

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department Sunday issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance on Monday morning, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed to move towards Jammu.

Officials of the J&K Traffic Police Department said that the cut-off timing for the Kashmir-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed as 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani, Udhampur as 9 am to 12 pm.

They said that for the Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir, the cut-off timings have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am.