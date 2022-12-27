2-way LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours upto 5 pm on Tuesday, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between the Banihal and Nashri tunnel due to the breakdown of HMVs.
However, the commuters and drivers said that they remained stuck in traffic congestion at Nachlana near Ramsu on Tuesday evening due to a road accident of an apple-laden truck.
Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs were plying on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded at Qazigund, Kashmir on the highway.
Traffic officials said that HMVs were crossing the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway and are heading towards Jammu late in the evening.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir while the cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur on Wednesday.
The security forces have been advised not to ply against the traffic plan because of possible traffic congestion and due to the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.