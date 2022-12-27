2-way LMV traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours upto 5 pm on Tuesday, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between the Banihal and Nashri tunnel due to the breakdown of HMVs.

However, the commuters and drivers said that they remained stuck in traffic congestion at Nachlana near Ramsu on Tuesday evening due to a road accident of an apple-laden truck.

Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs were plying on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded at Qazigund, Kashmir on the highway.