2-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Thursday.
Officials said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
They said that a heavy boulder blocked the road for a brief period on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch. “Traffic was stopped and the boulder was immediately removed and pushed aside from the road by the traffic police officials, monitoring the regulation of traffic on this stretch,” they added.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department advisory for Friday stated that subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing traffic situation on the highway.
“Police are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after the confirming status of the road from Traffic Control Units Srinagar, Jammu, Udhamur and Ramban,” the advisory said.