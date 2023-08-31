2-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Thursday.

Officials said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

They said that a heavy boulder blocked the road for a brief period on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch. “Traffic was stopped and the boulder was immediately removed and pushed aside from the road by the traffic police officials, monitoring the regulation of traffic on this stretch,” they added.