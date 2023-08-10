2-way traffic restored on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Earlier, the highway was partially opened for stranded traffic late Wednesday evening after having remained blocked for several hours, following a massive landslide at tunnel T2, Maroog.

“The highway was fully restored for two-way way traffic of vehicles ferrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists; private cars and other passenger LMVs and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir this morning,” traffic authorities said.

They said that slow traffic movement was observed at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria at Ramban and some other single-lane stretches. “Traffic movement also remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles in the middle of the road between Nashri and Banihal,” they added.