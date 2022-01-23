20 DySPs promoted as officiating SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Sunday ordered the promotion of 20 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySPs) as Superintendent of Police (SPs) on officiating basis and their postings as Deputy Commandant against vacant posts with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, DySP Feroz Ahmad after his promotion as officiating SP has been appointed as Deputy Commandant of IRP 11th Battalion; newly promoted (officiating) SP Jagbir Singh will be the Deputy Commandant of IRP 3rd Battalion.
DySPs Firdous Ahmad Khan, Ravinder Paul Singh, Jagdev Singh, Diwakar Singh, B K Ganjoo and Nisar Hussain, after their promotion as officiating SPs, have been posted as Deputy Commandants of IRP 6th, IRP 8th, IRP 7th, IRP 19th, IRP 16th and IRP 22nd Battalions respectively.
DySP Vikram Singh, after his promotion as SP on officiating basis, has been posted as Deputy Commandant of IRP 1st Battalion while newly promoted officiating SPs Abdul Wahid Giri, Rajinder Kumar, Ramnish Kumar, Parshotam Kumar and Kuldeep Raj will be the Deputy Commandants of IRP 5th, IRP 18th, IRP 4th, IRP 15th and IRP 24th Battalions respectively.
DySPs Vinod Kumar, Hira Lal, Madan Mohan Singh, Syroz Ahmad, Aijaz Ahmad and Chanderjit Singh after their promotion as officiating SPs have been posted as Deputy Commandants of IRP 14th, IRP 23rd, IRP 13th, JKAP 14th, IRP 4th and IRP 17th Battalions respectively.
“The officiating arrangement has been made purely in the interest of administration and shall not confer any preferential right on these officers for promotion, which shall be made strictly in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2002 and shall further be subject to the outcome of the petitions, if any, pending consideration before the competent courts of law,” Kabra said in the order.