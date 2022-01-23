20 DySPs promoted as officiating SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Sunday ordered the promotion of 20 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySPs) as Superintendent of Police (SPs) on officiating basis and their postings as Deputy Commandant against vacant posts with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, DySP Feroz Ahmad after his promotion as officiating SP has been appointed as Deputy Commandant of IRP 11th Battalion; newly promoted (officiating) SP Jagbir Singh will be the Deputy Commandant of IRP 3rd Battalion.