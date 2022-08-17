20 DySPs promoted as SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Wednesday accorded sanction to the promotion of twenty Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Superintendents of Police in their own pay and grade, with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) promoted included Mohd Afzal, Jeetan Ji Matoo, Mushtaq Ahmad, Gurmeet Singh, Mohd Shafi, Jagdev Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Rajesh Sandal, Masood Ahmad, Mohd Ayoub Zargar, Sheikh Zafamllah, Farahat Jeelani, Pawan Kumar, Shabir Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Fayaz Ahmad, Mohd Farooq Khan, Mohammad Aslam and Shabir Ahmad Khan.
“The arrangement has been made purely in the interest of administration and shall not confer any right on the incumbents to claim preferential treatment for their promotion, as and when the same is made, in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules; and further the placements shall be without prejudice to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending consideration before the court(s) of competent jurisdiction,” the order further said.