20 DySPs promoted as SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Wednesday accorded sanction to the promotion of twenty Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Superintendents of Police in their own pay and grade, with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) promoted included Mohd Afzal, Jeetan Ji Matoo, Mushtaq Ahmad, Gurmeet Singh, Mohd Shafi, Jagdev Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Rajesh Sandal, Masood Ahmad, Mohd Ayoub Zargar, Sheikh Zafamllah, Farahat Jeelani, Pawan Kumar, Shabir Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Fayaz Ahmad, Mohd Farooq Khan, Mohammad Aslam and Shabir Ahmad Khan.