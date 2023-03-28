20 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, Director, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Srinagar, holding additional charge of Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (M8&P), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Deepika Rana, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Urban Development Agency, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Syed Khan, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government School Education Department. Inderjeet Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chatroo, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Chatroo has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, vice Kishori Lal, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department. Garbi Rashid, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department.

Joginder Singh Jasrotia, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur while Umar Shafi Pandit, JKAS, Deputy Director, J8&K IMPA&RD, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore.

Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Ramkesh Sharma, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ghagwal has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir.

Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, vice Mushtaq Ahmad Rather JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Ajay Bharti, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, vice Girdhari Lal, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.