20 posts for JKP’s Terror Monitoring Group created

Jammu: J&K Home Department Wednesday sanctioned the creation of twenty posts for establishment of Terror Monitoring Group in J&K Police.
The decision for the establishment of the Terror Monitoring Group and creation of its posts was taken by the Administrative Council in its meeting on January 22, 2023.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of following twenty posts in different categories for establishment of Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in J&K Police,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
These twenty posts will include one post of Senior Superintendent of Police in the pay level 13(123100-215900); six posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police in the pay level 8 (47600-151100); six posts of Inspector in the pay level 6E (35900-113500); six posts of Head Constable in the pay level 5 (29200-92300) and one post of Follower in the pay level SL 2 (14800-47100).