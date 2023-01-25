20 posts for JKP’s Terror Monitoring Group created

Jammu: J&K Home Department Wednesday sanctioned the creation of twenty posts for establishment of Terror Monitoring Group in J&K Police.

The decision for the establishment of the Terror Monitoring Group and creation of its posts was taken by the Administrative Council in its meeting on January 22, 2023.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of following twenty posts in different categories for establishment of Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in J&K Police,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.