200 electric buses to ply in Jammu, Srinagar

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer JSCL, Rahul Yadav, apprised of action taken so far besides elaborating on plans for early commencement of electric bus service in both the cities. He informed that Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued to M/S TATA Motors Limited for supply and operations of electric buses while the LoI has been also issued to M/S Chalo Mobility Private Limited to establish National Common Mobility Card compliant Digital Ticketing Solution.

The meeting was also informed that the contract agreement with both the service providers will be signed soon. Asserting that establishment of e-bus services is very crucial project and will play a big role towards adopting a clean mode of transport, Dheeraj Gupta asked project executing agencies to expedite the process and clear all existing bottlenecks at the earliest.