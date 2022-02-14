2022 to be year of educational transformation in J&K: CS Mehta

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements for reopening of educational institutions and resuming offline teaching in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Secretary said that COVID positivity rate in J&K had been contained to 0.7 percent and impressed upon the heads of all educational institutions to remain vigilant to any signs of infection especially among unvaccinated students below the age of 17 years, besides ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior, SoPs and protocols, proper social distancing, hand hygiene provisions, and compliance to UGC guidelines in the matter.