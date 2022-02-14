2022 to be year of educational transformation in J&K: CS Mehta

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements for reopening of educational institutions and resuming offline teaching in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Secretary said that COVID positivity rate in J&K had been contained to 0.7 percent and impressed upon the heads of all educational institutions to remain vigilant to any signs of infection especially among unvaccinated students below the age of 17 years, besides ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior, SoPs and protocols, proper social distancing, hand hygiene provisions, and compliance to UGC guidelines in the matter.
Mehta asked the vice chancellors of universities, principals of colleges, and heads of all schools to submit COVID prevention and mitigation plans taking into account capacity of classrooms with 6-feet norm, staggered teaching plan, COVID protocols, vaccination, screening, and emergency SoP within two days.
Further, to enhance effectiveness of COVID mitigation and management, the chief secretary advised the educational institutions to base their COVID management plans on the model UGC guidelines.
Considering the educational institutions in J&K were reopening for offline classes after a hiatus of almost two years, Mehta impressed upon the concerned to ensure proper maintenance, upkeep, and cleanliness in the institutions along with functional electricity and water supplies as well as proper sanitation facilities therein.
The chief secretary impressed upon the institutions to build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students’ learning outcomes and successfully train them for national-level examinations.
“The academic year 2022-23 will be the year of educational transformation for Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehta said.
He emphasised that each head of the institution should be personally responsible for COVID management and healthy teaching environment.
The chief secretary said that there should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning.