21 Inspectors promoted as DySPs

Sixteen Inspectors (ministerial) have been promoted as DySPs (ministerial) Administrative Officer Level 8 (47600-151100) in the pay matrix with immediate effect. They included Nassrullah Khan, Neeru Bakshi, Iqbal Singh, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Manzoor Ahmed, Fayaz Ahmad, Mubark Tamkeen, Ghulam Jeelani, Ashwani Kumar, Firdousa Mufti, Shakeel Ahmad, Mohammad Shafi, Smima Aijaz, Nazir Ahmed Yatoo and Nazir Ahmad Wani.

Through a separate order, five Inspectors (Steno) were promoted as DySPs (Steno) Private Secretary level 8 (47600-151100) in the pay matrix. They included Mohammad Latief, Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, Mushtaq Ahmad, Trilok Singh and Girdhari Lal.

As per a separate order, Inspector (Telecom) Farooq Ahmad Lone has been placed as DySP (Telecom) in his own pay and grade with immediate effect. This arrangement would be purely on a stop gap basis for a period of six months or till the post was filled up on a regular basis, the order mentioned.