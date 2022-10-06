215 Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating across J&K

Srinagar: Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar, on Thursday assessed the functioning of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJAK) and Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacies operating in various secondary and tertiary care health institutions across the Union Territory.

Director Health Services, Jammu, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Principals of all Government Medical Colleges, State Drugs Controller, J&K (Nodal Officer, PMBJAK & AMRIT), senior officers of Health and Medical Education, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, Project Coordinator, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP)/BPPI besides representatives of HLL Limited, India attended the meeting.

State Drugs Controller, J&K, presented a detailed presentation highlighting the overall scenario of these stores and current challenges surrounding the initiative.

It was informed in the meeting that Jan Aushadhi Kendra’s are operating under the aegis of Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and are targeted to provide safe, efficacious and quality medicines at an affordable price. Besides, 215 Jan Aushadhi Kendra’s including 150 government Kendras and 65 private entrepreneurs are operating across the UT at present. These establishments are maintaining an inventory of nearly 700 molecules and end users are getting a benefit to the extent of 50-90 percent and as compared to similar molecules of private companies operating in the private Sector. Since, April, 2022 to 30th September, 2022 medicines worth Rs 17.98 crore have been dispensed in these stores which inter-alia indicates that end users have been benefitted to the tune of Rs 107.88 crore.