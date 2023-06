22 DySPs transferred

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday ordered the transfer and postings of 22 Deputy Superintendent of Police with immediate effect.

In the interest of administration, transfers and postings of 22 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) have been ordered with immediate effect.

Syed Sajad Hussain, DySP headquarters Baramulla, has been posted as DySP PC Srinagar.

Ashish Gupta DySP Headquarters Kishtwar has been transferred to SKPAU.

Mohammad Yesser Parrey, SDPO Khanyar has been posted at DySP PHQ.

Junaid Wali, DySP Traffic Srinagar has been posted as SDPO Pahalgam.

Sajad Ahmad Malik, DySP Mir Bazaar has been posted as SDPO Qazigund.

Mansoor Ayaz, SDPO Kokernag has been posted as DySP AHJ Jammu.