22 sub-judges appointed as adhoc district judges

Jammu: J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday accorded sanction to the adhoc appointment of twenty-two Sub-Judges as District Judges (entry level).
“As recommended by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and in terms of rule 20 of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules 2009, sanction is hereby accorded to the adhoc appointment of these Sub-Judges as District Judges (Entry Level),” read an order issued by Law Secretary Achal Sethi.
These Sub-Judges included Amarjit Singh Langeh, Sandeep Kour, Amit Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Gandotra, Anoop Kumar, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Malik, Arvind Sharma, Yash Pal Sharma, Amit Sharma, Khurshid-ul-Islam, Arti Mohan, Umi Kulsoom, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi, Renu Dogra, Sudesh Sharma, Spalzes Angmo, Adnan Syed, Khem Raj, Dinesh Gupta and Parvaiz Iqbal.
Their adhoc appointment, however, will be subject to some conditions. “The adhoc appointment shall be for a period of six months or till the regular selection or appointment is made, whichever is earlier. The adhoc appointment shall not confer any right to claim seniority or any other superior right to the adhoc appointees viz-a-viz those who may be appointed pursuant to regular selection against direct or LCE quota,” Sethi specified the conditions.
“The adhoc appointees shall be reverted to the cadre of Civil Judges (Senior Division ) or Sub Judges in case they are not found fit for promotion to the post of District Judge after regular selection process or in case sufficient posts are not available for their promotion on regular basis,” he added.