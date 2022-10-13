22 sub-judges appointed as adhoc district judges

Their adhoc appointment, however, will be subject to some conditions. “The adhoc appointment shall be for a period of six months or till the regular selection or appointment is made, whichever is earlier. The adhoc appointment shall not confer any right to claim seniority or any other superior right to the adhoc appointees viz-a-viz those who may be appointed pursuant to regular selection against direct or LCE quota,” Sethi specified the conditions.

“The adhoc appointees shall be reverted to the cadre of Civil Judges (Senior Division ) or Sub Judges in case they are not found fit for promotion to the post of District Judge after regular selection process or in case sufficient posts are not available for their promotion on regular basis,” he added.