2.26 lakh people visited 131 public libraries in J&K last year

Jammu: Secretary Culture, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today took an extensive tour of Shri Ranbir Singh Library here and took stock of facilities being provided to the public there.

He held an extensive tour of the library and visited different sections of the public library viz reading room section, children section, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Section, automation, reference section etc.

On the occasion, he also interacted with the students who visit the library regularly, and inquired about the facilities being provided there.

He also asked the students for suggestions and the requirements, if any, to make the library better and smooth access for them.