23% unemployment rate BJP’s biggest gift to J&K: Congress

Srinagar: Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims on development in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday said that Shah was counting projects sanctioned by the previous UPA government and lashed out at the Centre for pushing J&K towards backwardness.
A statement of Congress issued here termed the claims of Shah with regard to Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) baseless and false saying that the three-tier Panchayati Raj system was the baby of Congress gifted to the nation and J&K.
Reacting to the ongoing three-day visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to J&K, Congress regretted that the developmental process started during the UPA government in J&K had received severe setbacks under the BJP rule.
“Inauguration of UPA sanctioned projects by Amit Shah won’t change the reality,” the statement said.
“The matter of the fact is that after 5 August 2019, people of J&K have witnessed the worst, developmental process has been affected badly, unemployment that has risen to 23 percent, the highest in the country, is the BJP’s biggest gift to J&K,” the Congress said.
It said that people were confronting the economic crisis and many other issues while the developmental process the HM was talking about during his ongoing visit was nowhere to be seen.