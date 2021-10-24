23% unemployment rate BJP’s biggest gift to J&K: Congress

Srinagar: Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims on development in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday said that Shah was counting projects sanctioned by the previous UPA government and lashed out at the Centre for pushing J&K towards backwardness.

A statement of Congress issued here termed the claims of Shah with regard to Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) baseless and false saying that the three-tier Panchayati Raj system was the baby of Congress gifted to the nation and J&K.