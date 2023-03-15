25 engineers appointed under PM package promoted

Jammu: In a major and significant decision, J&K government Wednesday accorded regular promotion to twenty five Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) degree holders as Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) of the Public Works (R&B) Department appointed under the Prime Minister Package.

The promotions were sanctioned following the recommendation by the JKPSC.

"This is a very important decision. Its significance lies in the fact that for the first time PM package employees have got their due promotion. This is a very big decision,” official sources told Greater Kashmir.

"As recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission/DPC, sanction is hereby accorded to the regular promotion of these I/c Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) Degree Holder as Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) of PW(R&B) Department appointed under Hon'ble P.M Package in the pay scale of Rs 8000-275-12950 (Pre-revised)," read an order issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government Shailendra Kumar.