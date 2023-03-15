25 engineers appointed under PM package promoted

Jammu: In a major and significant decision, J&K government Wednesday accorded regular promotion to twenty five Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) degree holders as Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) of the Public Works (R&B) Department appointed under the Prime Minister Package.
The promotions were sanctioned following the recommendation by the JKPSC.
"This is a very important decision. Its significance lies in the fact that for the first time PM package employees have got their due promotion. This is a very big decision,” official sources told Greater Kashmir.
"As recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission/DPC, sanction is hereby accorded to the regular promotion of these I/c Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) Degree Holder as Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) of PW(R&B) Department appointed under Hon'ble P.M Package in the pay scale of Rs 8000-275-12950 (Pre-revised)," read an order issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government Shailendra Kumar.
As per order, all these Engineers have been promoted/regularised as Assistant Engineers notionally with effect from January 14, 2022 and regularly with effect from June 30, 2022.
Those promoted included Hardeep Singh,Sachin Bhat,Sameer Koul, Tanpreet Singh, Sandeep Pal Singh, Ashwani Kholi, Daljeet Singh,Sajan Kumar, Rohit Pandita,Amit Raina, Sandeep Vaishnavi, Nitesh Bhat, Sanjay Pandita,Ashu Bhatt, Tejinder Singh,Amit Tickoo,Proful Kumar Bhat,Sumit Razdan,Pankaj Koul, Amanpreet Singh, Parmeet Singh,Bupinder Singh,Vinod Kumar Tickoo,Rinku Kumar Kaul and Sandeep Koul.
"This promotion is subject to the outcome of writ petition pending, if any, before competent Court (s) of Law," the order further read.