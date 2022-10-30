25,000 officers making field visits across J&K: LG

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that 25,000 officers were making field visits across J&K and called upon the officers to bridge the gap between public expectations and the government’s delivery mechanism.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing an event in connection with the ongoing Back to Village IV (B2V4) programme at Sheikhpura area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG said that B2V was the government’s endeavour to realise the vision of Gram Swaraj and facilitate communication, cooperation, and coordination between the government and the people.

He said that more than 25,000 officers were making field visits across J&K to receive feedback from the public on various schemes being implemented by the government.