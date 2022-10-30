25,000 officers making field visits across J&K: LG

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that 25,000 officers were making field visits across J&K and called upon the officers to bridge the gap between public expectations and the government’s delivery mechanism.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing an event in connection with the ongoing Back to Village IV (B2V4) programme at Sheikhpura area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the LG said that B2V was the government’s endeavour to realise the vision of Gram Swaraj and facilitate communication, cooperation, and coordination between the government and the people.
He said that more than 25,000 officers were making field visits across J&K to receive feedback from the public on various schemes being implemented by the government.
The LG said that the visiting officers would ensure 100 percent saturation of welfare schemes and achieve the targets of self-employment and skill development.
He said that the progress and prosperity of the common man, doorstep delivery of government services, and establishing of peace were the priorities of the government.
The LG said that for decades, corruption flourished in service delivery and widened the gap between people’s expectations and implementation.
“It is our utmost duty, our ultimate responsibility to bridge the gap between public expectations and government delivery mechanism. We are determined to bring transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in the governance system to meet the people’s aspirations,” he said.
The LG said that with deliverables reaching the doorsteps of the people, every officer, common citizen, and public representative who were the driving forces of good governance must turn this B2V initiative into an opportunity for economic development and social change of rural J&K.
“This spirit of B2V should be nurtured and further strengthened in our culture to make J&K a living example of equal rights and equal opportunities,” he said.
The LG said that the action-oriented deliverables of B2V4 with the realistic assessment of the ground realities were aimed at connecting youth with self-employment and skill development programmes, strengthening the foundation of Panchayati Raj institutions, making every panchayat drug-free and ensuring that the last man in the queue reaps the benefit of government schemes.
He said that the J&K government had brought a new revolution in youth empowerment in the last two years.
“From job seekers, today our youth have become job providers,” the LG said.
He assured support and financial assistance for every youth who aspires to be an entrepreneur and wants to start his or her business enterprise.
“Under the ongoing B2V programme, we have set a target to identify 15 youth from every panchayat for self-employment assistance and 20 youth from every panchayat for skill training,” the LG said. He urged the public representatives to play an important role in making the youth a partner in the development process, besides building a harmonised society.
“Peace is the only way to usher into a bright and prosperous future. Society must identify and isolate the divisive forces and their sympathisers who, on behalf of the neighboring country are trying to create a sense of fear by targeting innocent civilians,” the LG said.
He asked the visiting officers to take feedback from the people regarding the functioning of Village Level Workers and Patwari offices.
The LG also underlined the need to make collective efforts towards achieving Nasha Mukt and Swachh Panchayats.
He appealed to the youth to not get addicted to online gaming and further called for spreading awareness against online gambling.