251 police personnel to receive retirement gift

DGP Dilbag Singh [File]
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation for their services to the department the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a retirement gift of rupees 2.51 crore in favour of 251 police personnel who retired from services today after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No.1410 of 2023 in favour of fourteen gazetted officers, one hundred ninety-two non gazetted, thirty-one lower subordinates, seven followers, and one helper. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.

Retirement gift of rupees 1 lakh each was sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund. “The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department,” police said.

