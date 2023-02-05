28 lakh passbooks distributed in J&K under ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’

Srinagar: Twenty eight lakh passbooks have been distributed among the beneficiaries of Jammu and Kashmir under “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani.”
An official press release said that the revolutionary citizen centric initiative is aimed to demystify land records for eliminating possibility of manipulation.
Pertinently, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani initiative is one of the flagship programmes launched by the J&K government to bring ease, transparency and convenience for citizens about land records.
Under this initiative, public users can search and view copies of scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/.
The initiative facilitates easy online access to the Land Records System thereby reducing manipulation of revenue records besides improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially.
This endeavor is part of Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) and Jammu and Kashmir has achieved an important milestone in providing the most transparent and accountable services to the common people under this initiative.
As per the official records, lakh of citizens have viewed their land records till date and the feedback of citizens has resulted in purification, updation of land records on constant basis.
Earlier, there was no mechanism to view or monitor the status of land records by the citizens who were dependent on the officials to check their land records manually.
An official said that through Aapki Zameen, Aapki Nigrani, land records have been made readily available to citizens, and the online revenue service delivery is preventing human intervention and mischief.
Similarly, the new land-use laws have ensured that people get a reasonable and fair price for their land and the interest of farmers is protected.
The programme aims to modernise management of land records, enhance transparency in the land records maintenance system, thus reducing scope of land/property disputes and facilitate conclusive titles to immovable properties in the country.
The major components of the programme included computerization and digitization of land records, survey/resurvey and updation of all survey and settlement records, integration of property registration with land records and cadastral maps for enhancing authenticity and security of data, bringing utmost transparency in the system, Capacity building, and development of Land Records Information System.
“After August, 5, 2019, Jammu & Kashmir has embarked on an unprecedented development trajectory wherein transformational initiatives in all sectors have been launched. Transparency in maintenance and upkeep of Land records was an area which required an urgent intervention and “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” (AZAN) is a landmark intervention in this direction,” the government press release said.