28 lakh passbooks distributed in J&K under ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’

Srinagar: Twenty eight lakh passbooks have been distributed among the beneficiaries of Jammu and Kashmir under “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani.”

An official press release said that the revolutionary citizen centric initiative is aimed to demystify land records for eliminating possibility of manipulation.

Pertinently, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani initiative is one of the flagship programmes launched by the J&K government to bring ease, transparency and convenience for citizens about land records.

Under this initiative, public users can search and view copies of scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/.