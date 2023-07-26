29,295 vacancies filled in J&K after Article 370 repeal: Centre

New Delhi: A total of 29,295 vacancies were filled in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state, the Central told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the input in a written reply to a member. "The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment in Government. After the abrogation of Article 370, a large-scale recruitment drive has been carried out and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has filled 29,295 vacancies," said Rai, adding that recruiting agencies have advertised 7924 vacancies and examinations in respect of 2504 vacancies have been conducted.

He said that the identification of vacancies in the Government and recruitment is a continuous and ongoing process.

"The same is taken up under an accelerated recruitment drive," the minister added.

The J&K government has taken various initiatives to bring down unemployment by implementing various self-employment schemes through different departments by providing subsidised loans for the establishment of their own sustainable income generation units, the MoS further said.