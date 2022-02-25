3-day NIA-J&K Police training programme concludes | Special investigation skills will help Police deal with UAPA cases: DGP

He said that this was a sizeable number to deal with the kind of workload the J&K Police has in the form of UAPA and other cases of special nature.

The DGP said that the trainee officers should carry forward whatever they had learned during the training programme in the larger interest of the organisation.

He said that for effective investigations, the timeline, and chain of events were very important.

Citing the examples of various cases, Singh said that sometimes techniques of the investigation become more important and help to supplement the evidence.