3-day NIA-J&K Police training programme concludes | Special investigation skills will help Police deal with UAPA cases: DGP
Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that the newly-acquired special investigation skills after attending a three-day joint capacity training programme of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and the J&K Police would help Police deal with the workload that it has in UAPA and other cases of special nature.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking at the valedictory function of the training programme, Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that during the four programmes organised by the NIA and J&K Police around 500 officers were trained in special investigation skills.
He said that this was a sizeable number to deal with the kind of workload the J&K Police has in the form of UAPA and other cases of special nature.
The DGP said that the trainee officers should carry forward whatever they had learned during the training programme in the larger interest of the organisation.
He said that for effective investigations, the timeline, and chain of events were very important.
Citing the examples of various cases, Singh said that sometimes techniques of the investigation become more important and help to supplement the evidence.
He said that organising these training programmes was a part of the Police Headquarters’ initiative of upgrading and updating the investigation skills of the officers and J&K Police personnel.
Special DG CID R R Swain said that it was time that investigation had to be taken to a different level.
He said that organising capacity-building programmes was essential to create a culture of investigation and excel in the field of investigation.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said that organising such training programmes in the past had helped the investigation officers of J&K Police.
He said that more efforts were needed to be put in place to further improve and enhance the quality of investigation.
DIG NIA Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said that J&K Police was one of the best forces in the country.
He said that during the three-day training programme, the NIA faculty had provided detailed inputs about the various aspects of the investigation and expressed hope that the officers of J&K Police would benefit from this capacity-building initiative.