3 drug peddlers arrested on Srinagar-Jammu highway: Police

Ramban: Three drug peddlers were arrested and 22 gm heroin recovered from their possession on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday, Police said.

It said that during routine checking of vehicles at Police check-post Chanderkote, it intercepted a car (JK02BN 1299) heading towards Jammu from Srinagar and recovered 22 gm heroin from possession of the three persons onboard.