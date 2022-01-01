3 drug peddlers arrested on Srinagar-Jammu highway: Police

Ramban: Three drug peddlers were arrested and 22 gm heroin recovered from their possession on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday, Police said.
It said that during routine checking of vehicles at Police check-post Chanderkote, it intercepted a car (JK02BN 1299) heading towards Jammu from Srinagar and recovered 22 gm heroin from possession of the three persons onboard.
Police identified them as Sharik Ahmed and Jahangeer Ahmad Zarger of Kishtwar and Sohail Khan Jammu.
They were booked under FIR No 01 of 2022 under Section 8, 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chanderkote. Police also seized the vehicle involved in the crime.