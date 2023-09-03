3 DySPs promoted as SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department has promoted three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) as Superintendents of Police (SPs) with immediate effect.
Through a separate order, it has also regularised and promoted three Inspectors and in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) as Deputy Superintendents of Police.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, sanction has been accorded to the promotion of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Superintendent of Police, Level-11 (67700-208700) in the pay matrix, with immediate effect.
These JKPS officers included Pardeep Kumar; Syed Majeed Mosavi and Musadiq Majid Basu.
“The promotions shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court of law,” Goyal ordered.
Through a separate order, Goyal accorded sanction to the regularization and promotion of three Inspector and in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police as Deputy Superintendents of Police, Level-8 (47600-151100) in the pay matrix.
These officers included Fayaz Ahmed Dar with effect from April 28, 2022; Khalida Parveen with effect from February 20, 2023 and Abdul Majid, notionally with effect from July 17, 2023, and on regular basis with immediate effect.
“The regularization/promotions shall be subject to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending before any competent court(s)of law,” the order mentioned.