3 DySPs promoted as SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department has promoted three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) as Superintendents of Police (SPs) with immediate effect.

Through a separate order, it has also regularised and promoted three Inspectors and in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) as Deputy Superintendents of Police.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, sanction has been accorded to the promotion of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Superintendent of Police, Level-11 (67700-208700) in the pay matrix, with immediate effect.