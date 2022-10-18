3 DySPS transferred

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.

As per the order, Ghulam Mustafa Bhat DySP CID SB Budgam has been transferred and posted as DySP CID SB Pulwama and Shopian; Altaf Ahmad Naik, DySP CID SB Anantnag has been transferred and posted as DySP CID SB Budgam, and Parvez Sajad, DySP AC HG Anantnag has been transferred and posted as DySP CID SB Anantnag.

“The concerned supervisory officers are directed to relieve the officers for their new places of posting immediately and submit a compliance report to the Police Headquarters,” the DGP ordered.