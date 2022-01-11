3 IAS officers placed in junior administrative grade

Jammu: The government Tuesday accorded sanction to the placement of three IAS officers of the 2013 batch of the J&K segment of AGMUT cadre in the junior administrative grade of Indian Administrative Services.
As per a GAD order, Vikas Kundal, Avny Lavasa, and Anshul Garg have been placed in the junior administrative grade of IAS (Level-12) with effect from January 1, 2022.
“These officers would undergo the mandatory phase-Ill mid-career training course as and when deputed and Avny Lavasa and Anshul Garg should also pass the departmental examination within a year,” the order reads.