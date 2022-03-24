3 injured in highway mishap

Rajouri: Three person were injured in a road accident near Bhimber Gali on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that accident took place when a car JK02BH 6199 coming from Rajouri to Surankote and an oil tanker JK02CM 8853 coming from opposite side collided with each other near Bhimber Gali falling under the jurisdiction of Manjakote police station.