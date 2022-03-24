3 injured in highway mishap

Rajouri: Three person were injured in a road accident near Bhimber Gali on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway on Thursday afternoon.
Police said that accident took place when a car JK02BH 6199 coming from Rajouri to Surankote and an oil tanker JK02CM 8853 coming from opposite side collided with each other near Bhimber Gali falling under the jurisdiction of Manjakote police station.
Police said that in this accident, three person travelling in the car got injured who all were shifted from the site of accident to local hospital from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The injured include Nazar Hussain (35) son of Maqbool Shah resident of Surankote Poonch, Shamshad Begum (43) wife of Mashoor Hussain Shah resident of Pamrote Surankote and Rukhsar Kazmi (22) wife of Iqbal Hussain Shah resident of Surankote.
Police said that a case in FIR 34/22 Under Sections 279, 337 IPC has been registered at Police Station Manjakote.