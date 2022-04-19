3 injured in Ramban road accident

Ramban: Three persons including driver of a Sumo sustained injuries when a vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into several hundred feet deep gorge on Khari –Mahu link road of Khari tehsil in Ramban district on Tuesday.
Police said a Sumo bearing registration number JK03C-0782 skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on Khari –Mahu link road resulting in injuries to three persons.
Police said the trios were rushed to PHC Khari wherefrom they were referred to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.
Police identified the injured as driver Ashiq Hussain Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar , Mohammad Ashiq Hussain Naike son of Abdul Rehman Naike and Furquan Hussain Dar son of Abdul Majeed Dar all residents of Mahu tehsil Khari district Ramban
Police has registered case at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.