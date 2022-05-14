3 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: In a minor reshuffle, J&K government on Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, MUhammad Akbar Wani, JKAS, Managing Director J&K Cable Car Corporation has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department.
Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer Tourism Development Authority Gulmarg will hold the charge of the post of Managing yt, Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Jahangir Hashmi, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer ICDS Project Ramban against an available vacancy.