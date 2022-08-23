3 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla, Mufti-M-Farid-ud-din, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, relieving Bakshi Javaid Humayaun of the additional charge of the post.