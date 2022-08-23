3 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla, Mufti-M-Farid-ud-din, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, relieving Bakshi Javaid Humayaun of the additional charge of the post.
Khurshid Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla, against an available vacancy.
Mushtaq Ahmad, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal.