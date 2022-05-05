3 officers decorated with DySP rank

Srinagar: A piping ceremony was held at Police Headquarters Srinagar today in which the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, decorated three recently promoted officers with DySP rank.

ADGP Headquarters, PHQ M.K Sinha and AIG (Personnel) PHQ Ramesh Angral were present on the occasion.

The officers who were decorated with DySP rank include Taran Singh, Mohd Iqbal Malik and Syed Afaq Ahmad.