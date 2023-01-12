3 officers of J&K Police awarded Union Home Minister's Excellence Medal

Jammu: Three officers and officials of Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur (SKPAU) have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in training for the year 2021-22.

The medals were conferred upon Mohan Lal, SSP, Dy. Director, Ashok Kumar, Inspector (S) and SgCt. Mastan Singh.

DGP Dilbag Singh has congratulated all the awardees for their achievement and bringing laurels to the organization.

He said that the professionalism and dedication of JKP is being recognised in different fields.

He hoped that every recognition by the Government will continue to boost the morale of JKP officers & officials.