3 officers of J&K Police awarded Union Home Minister's Excellence Medal

DGP congratulates awardees
J&K Police logo [Image for representational purpose only]
Jammu: Three officers and officials of Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur (SKPAU) have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in training for the year 2021-22.

The medals were conferred upon  Mohan Lal,  SSP, Dy. Director,  Ashok Kumar, Inspector (S) and SgCt.  Mastan Singh.

DGP  Dilbag Singh has congratulated all the awardees for their achievement and bringing laurels to the organization.

He said that the professionalism and dedication of JKP is being recognised in different fields.

He hoped that every recognition by the Government will continue to boost the morale of JKP officers & officials.

He has thanked  Union Home Minister Amit Shah,  Lt.Governor J&K Manoj Sinha and the government for recognising the work of JKP officers and jawans.

The award is given to recognize the importance of training and trainers in Police organization and making training a respectable assignment, also to promote the quality of training in Police training institutes in the country.

