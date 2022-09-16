3 persons arrested by CBI in J&K Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam

Following the scrutiny of the seized documents, the official sources said that the CBI team swung into action again and arrested three persons including one J&K policeman, a teacher and a tout from Akhnoor tehsil of Jammu district.

They said that these accused persons were involved in selling the question paper of the JKP Sub Inspector’s examination at hefty amounts to the aspirants.

Pertinently, the CBI investigation was ordered after a series of protests by the aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir claiming that the deserving candidates were not selected.