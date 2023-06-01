3 persons injured as shooting stones hit vehicles in Ramban

Ramban: Three persons including a minor and a woman sustained injuries after rolling stones hit two moving vehicles in Mehar-Cafeteria, shooting stones and landslide-prone areas of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

Police sources said two persons sustained serious injuries when a rolling boulder from a hillock hit and stuck on the roof of a passenger vehicle ( Magic Auto) bearing registration number JK19-0922 on the Mehar-Cafetera stretch of highway near Ramban due to which two persons including a woman sustained injuries. Both were immediately rushed to District Hospital Ramban.

Police identified both the injured as Chuni Lal resident of Sincha and Sheetal Devi, resident of Telimajra Ramban.