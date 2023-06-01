3 persons injured as shooting stones hit vehicles in Ramban

Ramban: Three persons including a minor and a woman sustained injuries after rolling stones hit two moving vehicles in Mehar-Cafeteria, shooting stones and landslide-prone areas of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Thursday.
Police sources said two persons sustained serious injuries when a rolling boulder from a hillock hit and stuck on the roof of a passenger vehicle ( Magic Auto) bearing registration number JK19-0922 on the Mehar-Cafetera stretch of highway near Ramban due to which two persons including a woman sustained injuries. Both were immediately rushed to District Hospital Ramban.
Police identified both the injured as Chuni Lal resident of Sincha and Sheetal Devi, resident of Telimajra Ramban.
Meanwhile, an 11-year-old Subhajeet Manna resident of Kolkata West Bengal at present Kunjwani Chowk Jammu sustained a head injury after shooting stones hit their light private vehicle bearing registration number, WB 12BE-1109 near Mehar slide zone Thursday afternoon.
The minor boy was also rushed to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. Sources said following heavy rains stones and boulders abruptly started sliding resulting which the vehicles sustained some damage.