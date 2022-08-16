30 junior JKAS officers get Selection Grade

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday granted Selection Grade (non-functional) in favour of thirty Junior scale members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Selection Grade (non-functional) of Rs 15,600-39,100 (PR) with Grade Pay of Rs 5600 (Level 10A), in favour of these Junior Scale members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, with effect from the specified dates,” read GAD order.
Those granted Selection grade included Tariq Ahmad Reshi, Mukhter Ahmed, Gulshan Kumar, Sourabh Sharma, Sandeep Dubey, Ravi Shanker, Kewal Krishan Sharma, Daljeet Singh, Punica, Rupali Vaid, Suraj Chander Singh, Sahil Bhagotra, Sheena Sahni, Gourav Gupta, Satish Kumar Rana, Virender Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Mohd Naseem, Ambika Bali, Deepali Kanna, Kashif Altaf Bhat, Aadil Iqbal Lone, Mohd Arshad, Ram Paul, Mohinder Paul, Trikansh Bhushan, Raziya Khatoon, Sumera Shafi, Javid Rehman Hajam and Inzar Ahmed Rana.