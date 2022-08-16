30 junior JKAS officers get Selection Grade

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday granted Selection Grade (non-functional) in favour of thirty Junior scale members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Selection Grade (non-functional) of Rs 15,600-39,100 (PR) with Grade Pay of Rs 5600 (Level 10A), in favour of these Junior Scale members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, with effect from the specified dates,” read GAD order.