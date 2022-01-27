32 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: The government on Thursday transferred and posted 33 officers, including 32 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers, with immediate effect.
As per the GAD order, Syed Yasir Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shavi, Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Handlooms, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Muhammad Idrees, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Doda against an available vacancy.
Towfeeq Ahmad Gazi, BDO Lar, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Beerwah, against an available vacancy. He would also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Beerwah till further orders.
Sanjeev Sharma, Field Officer in the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department.
Sunaina Saini, DPO, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Stores), relieving Ashima Sher of the additional charge of the post.
Peerzada Farhat Ahmad, DSWO Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Pulwama, against an available vacancy.
Arun Kumar Badyal, BDO, Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh relieving Muhammad Ashfaq, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda of the additional charge of the post.
He would also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gandoh, till further orders.
Syed Nadeem Iqbal Andrabi, BDO, Dadsara, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Akhil Sadotra, BDO, Marh has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor, against an available vacancy.
He would also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Akhnoor, till further orders.
Mumtaz Ahmad Pir, BDO, Tujjar Sharief, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Baramulla.
He would take over the charge of the post on the retirement of Rafiq Ahmad Lone on January 31, 2022.
Reyaz Ahmad Shah, BDO, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, vice Nissar Ahmad Malik who will report to the General Administration Department for further posting.
Piyush Dhotra, DPO, Kathua has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JKRTC, Jammu, against an available vacancy; Tariq Ahmad Reshi, BDO, Chrar-i-Sharief, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Sopore, relieving Parvez Sajad Ganai, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sopore of the additional charge of the post.
Suheel Ahmad Lone, BDO, Pampore has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar Pulwama; Shoaib Noor, BDO, Nowgam, Bandipore has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Anantnag; Shakoor Ahmad Dar, JKAS, BDO Keller (Shopian),has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.
Anshumali Sharma, DPO, Jammu has been transferred and posted as General Manager, Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, against an available vacancy; Shabir Ahmad Hakak, State Taxes Officer, Circle F, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Budgam.
Syed Farooq Ahmad, BDO, Awantipore has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Srinagar, against an available vacancy; Bashir Ahmad Padder, State Taxes Officer, Budgam has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JKTDC, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Vishal Singh Parihar, Tehsildar, Khour Jammu has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur relieving Vinay Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur of the additional charge of the post.
Bashir Ahmad Bhat, BDO, Aloosa, Bandipore has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.
Afroza Bano, BDO, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar Ganderbal; Maxiumn Gorkie, Assistant Director, Employment, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu.
Umesh Shan, AD Tourism, NH Batote has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy; Bashir ul Hassan BDO, Qazigund, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Kulgam; Phulail Singh, BDO, Bhalla Doda has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda.
Arshad Ahmad Khan, BDO Noorkhah has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Handwara, relieving Nazir Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara of the additional charge of the post.
Vishav Partap Singh, BDO, Bhomag, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.
Tanveer Ahmed Tanveer, State Taxes Officer Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Anantnag.
Ranjeet Singh, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, against an available vacancy and Akshya Rajan, Tehsildar Marheen has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Motor Garages, J&K.