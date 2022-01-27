32 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: The government on Thursday transferred and posted 33 officers, including 32 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers, with immediate effect.

As per the GAD order, Syed Yasir Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shavi, Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Handlooms, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Muhammad Idrees, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Doda against an available vacancy.