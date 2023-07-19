32 promoted inspectors adjusted

Srinagar: After having been promoted all the Inspectors of J&K Executive Police have been adjusted to the places with effect from the date of their promotion.
Devinder Singh J/Zone, Surinder Kumar Railway, Abdul Kabir J/Zone, Kanshi Ram, Railway, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, CID, Farooq Ahmad Shah to CID, Karamjeet Singh K/Zone, Farooq Ahmad Khan K/Zone, Vinod Kumar Pandita CID, Reyaz Ahmad Mir K/Zone, Imtiyaz Ahmad Malik K/Zone, Hafizullah Malik K/Zone, Reyaz Ahmad K/Zone y Pritam Singh to CID, Ram Rattan to Railway, Tariq Ahmad Wani to Traffic, Zahid Ahmad Kana to CID, Sukhbir Singh to J/Zone, Ashok Kumar to PTSK, Mohd Sharif to J/Zone, Ishtiaq Ahmad to J/Zone, Sham Lal to J/Zone, Mohd Ashraf to J/Zone, Javaid J/Zone, Alyas J/Zone, Abdul Karim, J/Zone, Razaq Ahmed J/Zone, Surinder Kumar J/Zone, Sunil Dutt J/Zone, Jagir Singh J/Zone, Daljeet Singh J/Zone, Raj Kumar Security.
Further, one post of Inspector was attached from Jammu Zone to PTS Kathua for drawal of salary of Inspr. Ashok Kumar till further orders.
In addition, one more post from Jammu Zone is attached with Railway Wing for a period of (03) months for settlement of pension case of Inspector Surinder Kumar figuring at S No 02 who is superannuating from services on 30-09-2023.
Inspectors who have to change their places shall be relieved forthwith, reads the order that has approval of DGP J&K.