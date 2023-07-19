32 promoted inspectors adjusted

Further, one post of Inspector was attached from Jammu Zone to PTS Kathua for drawal of salary of Inspr. Ashok Kumar till further orders.

In addition, one more post from Jammu Zone is attached with Railway Wing for a period of (03) months for settlement of pension case of Inspector Surinder Kumar figuring at S No 02 who is superannuating from services on 30-09-2023.

Inspectors who have to change their places shall be relieved forthwith, reads the order that has approval of DGP J&K.