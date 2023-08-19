36.85 lakh people participated in I-Day celebrations: Government

Srinagar: A total of 36,85,106 persons participated in the Independence Day celebrations held across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the government said Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 42,879 events were conducted right from the Panchayat level with a large number of people participating in each such function.
“Similar events were carried out in the educational institutions, patwar khanas, municipalities, tehsils, and block offices with enthusiastic participation from a large number of students, elected representatives, and government employees,” he said.
The spokesman siad that apart from the usual events which were conducted in the twin capitals and district headquarters of J&K where people were given free entry, the celebrations were made in scores of villages and towns raising the participation to new levels.
“Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at all the directorates, divisional, and district offices of J&K where thousands of employees participated with national fervour,” he said.
The spokesman said that many private institutions like industrial units, educational institutions, and hospitals also participated in the national celebrations by conducting events at their own level.
He said that people from all walks of life including PRI members, civil society, SHGs, ex-servicemen, youth and other citizens also took part.
The spokesman said that overall in Jammu division 19,76,255 persons participated in 23,163 celebrations and in Kashmir division 17,08,851 persons took part in 19,716 functions.
He said that both the number of participants and the events are itself historic and that people of J&K availed the opportunity to showcase their devotion and love towards the nation.
The spokesman said that in Kashmir valley, Baramulla reported the highest level of participation of about 5,05,909 persons in 3353 events followed by Anantnag with 2,45,618 people in 2676 events.
He said that Kupwara organised the highest number of 4993 events providing opportunity to 2,34,146 persons and Pulwama organised 1140 events participated by 1,81,195 persons in the district.
The spokesman said that in Jammu division, the highest participation of people was seen in Rajouri district where 3,95,916 persons took part in 7756 functions followed by Kathua having 3,06,801 people taking part in 1317 events.
He said that in Poonch 2,87,719 persons took part in 4060 celebrations and Udhampur had 2,58,830 persons celebrating the Independence Day at 889 places.
The spokesman said that in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, 91,504 persons in 2052 functions and 1,45,663 in 2515 functions participated.
He said that at the marquee events held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolour around 10,000 people were present and at M A Stadium, Jammu attendance of about 11,000 persons was recorded.
The spokesman said that in addition to these, as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, dozens of ‘Tiranga rallies' were taken out by PRI members, government employees, students, and civil society members presenting spectacular views across J&K.
He said that the celebrations under the theme are going to culminate on August 31 and many more events are lined-up for the days to come.