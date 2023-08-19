36.85 lakh people participated in I-Day celebrations: Government

Srinagar: A total of 36,85,106 persons participated in the Independence Day celebrations held across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the government said Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 42,879 events were conducted right from the Panchayat level with a large number of people participating in each such function.

“Similar events were carried out in the educational institutions, patwar khanas, municipalities, tehsils, and block offices with enthusiastic participation from a large number of students, elected representatives, and government employees,” he said.

The spokesman siad that apart from the usual events which were conducted in the twin capitals and district headquarters of J&K where people were given free entry, the celebrations were made in scores of villages and towns raising the participation to new levels.

“Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at all the directorates, divisional, and district offices of J&K where thousands of employees participated with national fervour,” he said.

The spokesman said that many private institutions like industrial units, educational institutions, and hospitals also participated in the national celebrations by conducting events at their own level.