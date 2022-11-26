37 DySPs promoted as SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Saturday promoted thirty-seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and in-charge Superintendents of Police (SPs) as Superintendents of Police.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the regularization or promotion of these Deputy Superintendents of Police or in-charge Superintendents of Police as Superintendent of Police, Level-11 (67700-208700) in the pay matrix with effect from the date mentioned,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.

As per order, Aijaz Ahmad Malik has been promoted with effect from February 28, 2020 while Rajinder Kumar, Ramnish Kumar, Parshotam Kumar, Kuldeep Raj, Vinod Kumar, Hira Lal, Madan Mohan Singh, Syroz Ahmad, Aijaz Ahmad and Chanderjit Singh have been promoted with effect from January 23, 2022. Mohd Afzal, Jeetan Ji Matoo, Mushtaq Ahmad, Gurmeet Singh, Mohd. Shafi, Jagdev Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Rajesh Sandal, Masood Ahmad, Mohd. Ayoub Zargar, Sheikh Zafarullah, Farahat Jeelani, Pawan Kumar, Shabir Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Fayaz Ahmad, Mohd. Farooq Khan, Mohammad Aslam and Shabir Ahmad Khan have been promoted with effect from August 17, 2022.