37 DySPs promoted as SPs

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Saturday promoted thirty-seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and in-charge Superintendents of Police (SPs) as Superintendents of Police.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the regularization or promotion of these Deputy Superintendents of Police or in-charge Superintendents of Police as Superintendent of Police, Level-11 (67700-208700) in the pay matrix with effect from the date mentioned,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
As per order, Aijaz Ahmad Malik has been promoted with effect from February 28, 2020 while Rajinder Kumar, Ramnish Kumar, Parshotam Kumar, Kuldeep Raj, Vinod Kumar, Hira Lal, Madan Mohan Singh, Syroz Ahmad, Aijaz Ahmad and Chanderjit Singh have been promoted with effect from January 23, 2022. Mohd Afzal, Jeetan Ji Matoo, Mushtaq Ahmad, Gurmeet Singh, Mohd. Shafi, Jagdev Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Rajesh Sandal, Masood Ahmad, Mohd. Ayoub Zargar, Sheikh Zafarullah, Farahat Jeelani, Pawan Kumar, Shabir Ahmad, Altaf Hussain, Fayaz Ahmad, Mohd. Farooq Khan, Mohammad Aslam and Shabir Ahmad Khan have been promoted with effect from August 17, 2022.
Farooq Ahmad has been promoted with effect from August 17, 2022 on notional basis and on regular basis with immediate effect.
Naeem Ahmad Wani, Syed Yasir Qadri, Furqaan Qadir, Sandeep Bhat and Zahoor Ahmad Pir have been promoted with immediate effect.
“The regularization/promotion shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court of law,” Goyal said. Meanwhile, Conveying his warm thanks to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has congratulated 37 officers for their regularisation/promotion as Superintendents of Police.