38 J&K Police personnel get President’s Police Medals

Jammu: Thirty-eight personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conferred the President's Police Medal for Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious Service, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the eve of Republic Day-2023 on Wednesday.
In all, the MHA had announced awards for 901 police personnel. Out of 38 JKP awardees, 25 police personnel (second after Maharashtra) got Medals for Gallantry, two were conferred the medals for Distinguished Service and 11 medals were conferred for Meritorious Service.
Meanwhile, the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration this evening also announced the Jammu & Kashmir Police medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 174 Police personnel have been conferred with the medals.
Danesh Rana, ADGP (Coordination), PHQ, and Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Zone have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Presidents Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to Mohd Yousif, SP, Amarjit Singh SSP, Syed Al Tahir Gilani SP, Ajaz Ahmed Zargar SP, Mohd Sayed Shah SP(S), Sanjay Kumar Sharma SP, Pushapjeet Singh Inspector, Sanjeev Bakshi Inspector, Gulzar Ahmed Malik Inspector, Bagwan Singh Bandral Inspector (M) and Abdul Gaffar Hajam HC.
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has congratulated the JKP officers and officials who have been awarded these prestigious medals. He said, “The Force is proud of its gallant and meritorious officers and jawans, who, by the virtue of their valour and dedication in the field of public service have achieved the honour.”
Singh expressed hope that the awardees would continue their efforts in public service and garner more appreciation for the organisation and the nation as well. He hoped that more and more J&K Police personnel would be inspired and encouraged by these awards.
25 J&K Police personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry for their bravery.
Besides, the Ministry of Home Affairs also announced medals for Home Guards and Civil defence on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Two officials of Jammu and Kashmir HG/CD who have been awarded medals for meritorious service are Firdous Ahmad Khan, Selection Grade Fireman and Bashir Ahmad Ahangar, Fireman.
J&K Police Medal for Meritorious has been conferred upon six officers. Those who have been awarded include DIG Sujit Kumar, DIG Mohd Suleman Chaudhary, SSP Samir Rekhi, SSP Zahid Naseem Manhas, DySP Vishal Manhas and Inspector Deshbir Singh.
168 J&K Police personnel have been awarded with the J&K Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.