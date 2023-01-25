38 J&K Police personnel get President’s Police Medals

Jammu: Thirty-eight personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conferred the President's Police Medal for Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious Service, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the eve of Republic Day-2023 on Wednesday.

In all, the MHA had announced awards for 901 police personnel. Out of 38 JKP awardees, 25 police personnel (second after Maharashtra) got Medals for Gallantry, two were conferred the medals for Distinguished Service and 11 medals were conferred for Meritorious Service.

Meanwhile, the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration this evening also announced the Jammu & Kashmir Police medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 174 Police personnel have been conferred with the medals.