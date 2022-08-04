388 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: A batch of 388 yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday to pay obeisance at the 3880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said.
The 35th batch left in a convoy of nine vehicles amid heavy security of the paramilitary CRPF, they said.
According to the officials, 103 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu base camp in four vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 12 vehicles carrying 285 yatris for Pahalgam.
Officials attribute the fall in the number of yatris visiting the cave shrine to poor weather conditions and the yatra inching towards its conclusion.
Since June 29, a total of 1,43,919 yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Kashmir.
A total of 36 people, mostly yatris, died during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Additionally, 15 yatris died in the flash floods at the cave shrine on July 1.