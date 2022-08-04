388 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: A batch of 388 yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday to pay obeisance at the 3880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said.

The 35th batch left in a convoy of nine vehicles amid heavy security of the paramilitary CRPF, they said.

According to the officials, 103 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu base camp in four vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 12 vehicles carrying 285 yatris for Pahalgam.