4 drug peddlers arrested in Banihal, Ramban

Ramban: Ramban Police arrested four drug peddlers after they recovered 34 kilogram poppy straw from their possessions in Banihal and Ramban on Thursday.

Police sources said during routine checking a police party of Police Station Banihal intercepted a Jammu-bound Swift car bearing registration number JK02 AT-9093. The police recovered two plastic bags hidden in the car boot space. During checking of bags, 24 kilogram poppy straw was recovered

Police said, Raj Kumar and his accomplice Pintu Kumar both residents of Poipur, Suchetgarh tehsil RS Pura, district Jammu, were arrested on spot.