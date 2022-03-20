4 houses damaged in fire mishap

Ramban: Atleast four residential houses were damaged in a devastating fire at Pingloga in Ukhral tehsil of Ramban district Sunday evening.
No loss of life or injury was reported, however, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed.
The damaged houses belonged to Harnam Singh , Ajaib Singh,Balwan Singh and Jai Singh all residents of Pingloga Hoochak Tehsil Pogal Paristan district Ramban.
Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said that relief material in the form of tents, utensils and blankets rushed to Pingloga Ukhral for the fire victims’ families.
He further said that relief cases shall be processed and expedited under SDRF norms by district administration.