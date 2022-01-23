4 IPS officers placed in Junior Admin grade

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Sunday placed four IPS officers of 2013 batch in the Junior Administrative grade of Indian Police Service (IPS).
These IPS officers included Chandan Kohli, Gurinderpal Singh, Nagpure Amod Ashok and Ashish Kumar Mishra. Kohli is presently SSP Jammu.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of these IPS officers of 2013 batch in the Junior Administrative Grade of IPS (Level 12 in the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2022,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra.