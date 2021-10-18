4 IPS officers sent on deputation

Jammu: The government Monday cleared the deputation of three IPS officers while two were being assigned additional charge and one relieved to take up assignment in NIA on a deputation basis.

Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, in an order, accorded sanction to the deputation of Bhim Sen Tuti to London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK, to pursue Master of Public Policy (MPP) course.

“Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority to the grant of study leave in favour of Bhim Sen Tuti, sanction is hereby accorded to his deputation with effect from September 14, 2021 to July 14, 2022,” the order read referring to communication with MHA on this account.

As per the order, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, SSP Armed PCR Kashmir has been transferred and sent on deputation to Ladakh until further orders or till the final allocation is made in terms of Section 88(4) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Commandant IR-6th Bn Shahid Mehraj Rather, who has recently been inducted into IPS, would hold the charge of the post of SSP Armed PCR Kashmir in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Through a separate order, Kabra relieved SSP Leh Rajiv Omprakash Pande to enable him to take up his assignment in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis for four years.

“Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority to the appointment of Rajiv Omprakash Pande, SSP Leh, as Superintendent of Police (SP) in National Investigation Agency (NIA), on deputation basis, for a period of 4 years with effect from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” Kabra ordered.

He ordered the transfer of Shridhar Patil, SSP CID CI, Jammu and sent him on deputation to Ladakh with immediate effect, “until further orders or till the final allocation is made in terms of Section 88(4) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.”

Through yet another order, Kabra assigned additional charge to ADGP (Coordination), PHQ, J&K Danesh Rana.

“In the interest of the administration, Danesh Rana, ADGP (Coordination), PHQ, J&K, will hold the charge of the post of Commandant General, HG, CD and SDRF, J&K in addition to his own duties till further orders,” Kabra ordered.