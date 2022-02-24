4 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Srinagar Gulzar Ahmad Dar was Thursday transferred and posted as Additional Director SKIMS, Srinagar while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipore Zahoor Ahmad Mir has been posted as ADDC Srinagar.
They were among the four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, who were transferred and posted by the government with immediate effect, through two separate orders.
As per the GAD order, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, ADDC Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar, and ex-officio Special Secretary to the government.
He would also hold the post of Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, in addition to his duties, till further orders.
Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar and ex-officio Special Secretary to the government, holding additional charge of the post of Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the government Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department.
Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, holding additional charge of Registrar district Bandipore has been transferred and posted as ADDC, Srinagar.
Through a separate order, Deputy Director Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, Narinder Kour has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the government, Public Grievances Department, with immediate effect.