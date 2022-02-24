4 JKAS officers transferred

As per the GAD order, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, ADDC Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar, and ex-officio Special Secretary to the government.

He would also hold the post of Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar and ex-officio Special Secretary to the government, holding additional charge of the post of Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the government Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department.