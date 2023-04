4 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Sumera Shamim, JKAS:2004, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Dilshada Akhter, JKAS:2007, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, against an available vacancy. Nighat Alam, JKAS:2007, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Muneer Ahmed Bhat, JKAS:2010, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as General Manager, DIC, Bandipore, against an available vacancy.