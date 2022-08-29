4 more Congress leaders, 12 AP workers resign in J&K to support Azad

Kathua/Jammu: Four more Congress leaders, including former deputy speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Gulam Hyder Malik, and a dozen prominent workers of the Apni Party resigned from their respective parties on Monday in support of veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad (73), a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, saying the party was "comprehensively destroyed" and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

Malik, a former Congress MLA from Kathua's Bani, and two former MLCs -- Subash Gupta from Kathua and Sham Lal Bhagat from Doda -- separately forwarded their resignation letters to the party high-command.

"We have received the letters (of support) from Malik, Gupta and Bhagat," Azad's close aide and former minister G M Saroori said.

General secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Maheshwar Singh Manhas also resigned from the party in support of Azad.