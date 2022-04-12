4 Tehsildars transferred; posted

Jammu: J&K Revenue Department on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of four Tehsildars with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Revenue Department Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Irtiza Jeelani Junior JKAS, Tehsildar HQA DC Office Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Nazool, Srinagar vice Ishfaq Ahmed Khan, holding charge of Tehsil Eidgah will work as Tehsildar Eidgah on full-time basis.

Muhammad Maroof Junior JKAS, Tehsildar Zachaldara has been transferred and posted in the office of Inspector General of Registration J&K, Jammu. Tehsildar Handwara will hold additional charge of Tehsil Zachaldara till further orders.