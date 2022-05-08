40 trucks flagged-off to facilitate migratory tribal population

Jammu: In a significant development the Tribal Affairs Department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 40 trucks for transportation livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various districts to the highland pastures.
In line with the announcement made by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for various tribal welfare measures the department initiated a special project for transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for migratory population.
These trucks have been procured by the Tribal Affairs Department through J&K Road Transport Corporation.
The Jammu and Kashmir Government had earlier announced the provision of transport/freight services for migratory tribal population during annual migration to highland pastures.
There was persistent demand from the migratory tribal community that they face lot of hardships during migration due to traffic jam and other hindrances and to make their journey smoother they should be provided some transportation mode.
It was observed that some times due to harsh weather conditions there was loss of livestock and other damages causing lot of inconvenience to the affected families.
The budget announcement made by the Finance Minister mentioned transportation viz-a-viz transit facilities to be provided to the migratory tribal population.
The transportation system put in place by the Tribal Affairs Department will reduce the travel time from 20-30 days on-foot to 1-2 days hwile it will also help in smooth management traffic.