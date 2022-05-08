40 trucks flagged-off to facilitate migratory tribal population

Jammu: In a significant development the Tribal Affairs Department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 40 trucks for transportation livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various districts to the highland pastures.

In line with the announcement made by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for various tribal welfare measures the department initiated a special project for transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for migratory population.

These trucks have been procured by the Tribal Affairs Department through J&K Road Transport Corporation.